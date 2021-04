Wright was recalled from the alternate training site and will start Friday against the Cubs.

The 25-year-old missed out on a rotation spot to begin the season but will join the big-league club after spending the last few weeks at the alternate training site. Wright should receive at least a couple turns through the rotation, but he could get a longer look depending how long Drew Smyly (forearm) and Max Fried (hamstring) remain on the injured list.