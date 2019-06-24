Wright was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Wright owns a 7.07 ERA in three starts for Atlanta this season and a 6.08 ERA in 11 starts for Gwinnett. The Braves have an opening in the rotation on Thursday, but it would be odd for Wright to be called up just to sit on the bench until then, so he's likely set for a bullpen role. Grant Dayton was optioned in a corresponding move.

