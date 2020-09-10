Wright is listed as the Braves' probable starter for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Wright delivered a dud in his return to the Atlanta rotation earlier this week, giving up five runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- on seven hits and two walks over four frames. However, due to a lack of healthy and/or dependable alternates, Wright will get the chance to redeem himself in Washington. Fantasy managers shouldn't have nearly as much faith in Wright as the Braves do, as the right-hander's 7.86 ERA (7.20 FIP) and 1.99 WHIP in 44.2 career innings show no evidence that he's big-league ready.