Wright has posted a 4.09 ERA and 10:5 K:BB through 11 Grapefruit League innings.
The right-hander hasn't been dominant this spring, but he's delivered some solid innings, and perhaps most importantly he hasn't served up a home run after being taken deep seven times in 38 innings last season. Wright is still competing for the No. 5 starter role to begin the season as Atlanta waits for Mike Soroka (Achilles) to prove he's fully healthy, but Bryse Wilson (1.98 ERA, 9:4 K:BB in 13.2 spring innings) is also firmly in the mix for the assignment.