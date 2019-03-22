Wright didn't make it out of the first inning in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, allowing six runs on four hits -- including two home runs -- and two walks while striking out two in 0.2 innings.

Brandon Lowe and Nate Lowe both took the right-hander deep, the first two homers he's served up this spring. Wright had been outstanding in camp until this outing, as reflected in his 18:4 K:BB through 12.2 innings, but the timing won't help his chances of winning a spot in the Braves' rotation to begin the season.