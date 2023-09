Wright will not start Saturday at Washington after the game was postponed due to severe weather.

Saturday's game will be pushed into a split doubleheader Sunday and Wright should get the call in one of those two tilts. He has allowed 10 earned runs in six innings (two starts) since returning Sept. 11 from a multi-month absence for a shoulder strain, but the 27-year-old can look to find a groove against a Nationals team that struggles badly versus right-handed pitching.