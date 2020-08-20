Wright was sent to Atlanta's alternate camp site Thursday.
Wright has struggled through four appearances this season, posting a 7.20 ERA, 2.20 WHIP and 12:16 K:BB across 15 innings. The Braves don't need a fifth starter until the end of the month, though it remains to be seen whether Wright or someone else -- possibly prospect Ian Anderson -- will get the ball when that time comes. Chris Martin was activated from the IL in a corresponding move.
