Wright was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

Wright earned an Opening Day rotation spot but didn't do much with it. In three starts, he recorded a 7.07 ERA with an 11:10 K:BB. He still has plenty of potential, but the Braves have a deep stable of pitching prospects to call on, so they have little reason to stick with one who is currently struggling. One of those prospects, Touki Toussaint, was called up to take his roster spot but may be headed to the bullpen.

