Wright will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Wright was originally scheduled to start for the Stripers on Wednesday, but he'll instead join the big-league bullpen to offer length after long reliever Josh Tomlin was called upon for four innings Tuesday. The 23-year-old Wright made three starts for the Braves earlier in the season, struggling to a 7.07 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 11:10 K:BB across 14 innings in those appearances.

