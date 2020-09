Wright (2-4) fired 6.1 scoreless innings Sunday as he earned the win against the Mets. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out six.

Wright failed to earn a win in any of his first five starts of the season, but he's now been rewarded with wins in each of his past two outings. Wright put forth his longest start of the year as he only allowed two baserunners against New York. The right-hander should make his final start of the regular season at home Saturday against the Red Sox.