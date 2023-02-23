Wright (shoulder) is on track to throw a bullpen session Friday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Wright threw off a mound earlier this week with the catcher moved up closer. That went well, so he's been cleared to throw a regular bullpen session Friday. Wright received a cortisone injection for his pitching shoulder in January, which has put him behind schedule. It's not clear when he might be ready for spring games, but at this point Atlanta is hopeful he'll be part of their Opening Day rotation.