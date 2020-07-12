Wright is a little behind the rest of the Braves pitchers in summer camp, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

He threw his first live batting practice Sunday and will pitch in an intrasquad game over the next three days. Wright was apparently slow to arrive to camp due to coronavirus testing and travel. Bowman notes that Wright is still poised to either be the No. 5 starter or a piggyback option, perhaps in front of or behind Sean Newcomb or Josh Tomlin. Wright is arguably the most talented starting pitcher of that trio, so if he stays on track, he could serve as a true starter for the bulk of the shortened season.