Wright allowed two runs on two hits and three walks and struck out four in 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Red Sox on Friday.

Wright was in line for the loss, but the Braves got him off the hook with a three-run eighth inning. The right-hander allowed a solo shot to Jackie Bradley and an RBI groundout to Rafael Devers. Wright ends the regular season with a 2-4 record, 5.21 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 38 innings across eight starts.