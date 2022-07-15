Wright (11-4) earned the victory Thursday in Washington, striking out four in seven innings while allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk.

Wright allowed a first-inning homer to Josh Bell and gave up singles to the first three batters he faced in the second, leading to the second run against him. He held the Nationals scoreless over his final five frames, retiring the side in order three times. Over his last four starts including Thursday, the 26-year-old is 4-0 with a 2.16 ERA in 25 innings despite allowing four homers and having a 15:7 K:BB. He closes out the first half with a 2.95 ERA through 110 innings after posting a 6.56 ERA in 70 combined innings over his first four big-league seasons.