Wright (10-4) earned the win during Saturday's 4-3 victory over Washington, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts in seven innings.

Wright limited the damage to a Juan Soto solo shot through six frames but surrendered a Yadiel Hernandez home run in the seventh and walked Soto before being yanked in the eighth. Soto eventually came around to score, but Will Smith was able to keep the lead, bringing Wright into a tie for third in the majors with 10 wins. The 26-year-old was efficient in requiring only 84 pitches to surpass seven frames and induced an impressive 13 swinging strikes, though keeping 66 pitches in the strike zone led to 10 baserunners allowed. Wright is slated to take the mound in a road rematch with Washington next week.