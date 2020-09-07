Wright will start Tuesday's game against the Marlins, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Wright will rejoin the major-league club after spending the last several weeks at the alternate training site. The right-hander posted a 7.20 ERA and 12:16 K:BB over 15 innings during his first stint with the team in 2020.
More News
-
Braves' Kyle Wright: Sent to alternate camp•
-
Braves' Kyle Wright: Wednesday's start postponed•
-
Braves' Kyle Wright: Struggles with command in loss•
-
Braves' Kyle Wright: Hurt by long ball Saturday•
-
Braves' Kyle Wright: Start pushed back•
-
Braves' Kyle Wright: Tosses scoreless no-decision Sunday•