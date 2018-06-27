Braves' Kyle Wright: Strikes out career-high 13 batters
Wright gave up four runs (three earned) over 5.2 innings and fanned a career-high 13 batters Tuesday for Double-A Mississippi in its 6-5 loss to Jacksonville.
The punchout total was one shy of the Mississippi record and beat Wright's previous best by five strikeouts. The right-hander now sports a strong 9.2 K/9 for the season, but his control could stand some improvement, as was evident Tuesday. He issued three free passes -- the third time in four starts he has allowed that man walks -- and uncorked a season-high three wild pitches in the outing. Fellow pitching prospects Luiz Gohara and Kolby Allard seem more likely to contribute for the Braves in the second half than Wright, who is trending toward a 2019 promotion to the big club.
More News
-
