Wright pitched four innings, giving up eight runs on five hits and three walks while hitting two batters and striking out four in Tuesday's win over the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

Wright had his worst performance of the season Tuesday, giving up a season-high eight runs while his four innings pitched matched his shortest outing of the year. He surrendered two home runs after allowing one total in his previous four starts, all of which were quality starts as well. The poor outing raised Wright's ERA from 2.85 to 3.23 over 158.2 frames in 26 outings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which tentatively lines up to be Monday at San Francisco.