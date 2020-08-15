Wright (0-3) lasted just three innings while giving up three runs on two hits and six walks as the Braves were handled 8-2 by the Marlins on Friday. He struck out just one batter.

It's been a rough first couple of weeks for Wright who more than likely would have already been removed from the Braves' starting rotation if they weren't so desperate for healthy arms. The former 2017 first-round pick has given up 17 hits while striking out just 12 batters and walking 16 through 15 innings of work. His next start is scheduled for Thursday against Washington, another powerful offense that may present Wright with some more struggles.