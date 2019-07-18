Wright was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of his scheduled start against the Nationals on Thursday.

As expected, Wright will join the big-league rotation for Thursday's series opener against the Nationals with Max Fried (finger) on the shelf. The 23-year-old Wright struggled during a trio of appearances with the big club earlier in the season -- allowing 11 runs on 15 hits and 10 walks across 14 innings -- but he's been sharp over his last five minor-league starts, compiling a 1.99 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 37:8 K:BB across 31.2 innings for Gwinnett. Bryse Wilson was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.