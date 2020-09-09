Wright (0-4) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against Miami, pitching four innings and allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four.

Wright went up against rookie stud Sixto Sanchez and was unable to keep pace, tying a season worst by allowing five runs while lasting only four frames. He was victimized by three home runs as Miami went deep once in each of the second, third and fourth innings. The right-hander induced only six swinging strikes in the loss and yielded a season-high seven hits. Wright now owns an unsightly 8.05 ERA and 2.21 WHIP over 19 innings this season. If he gets another turn in the rotation, it is likely to take place Sunday at Washington.