Wright (3-1) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, giving up three runs on nine hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander pitched well enough to earn a win, but the Atlanta offense got shut out in the nightcap of the twin bill. Wright has delivered three straight quality starts and four in his five turns through the rotation this season, leading to a 1.74 ERA and 0.97 WHIP, and his impressive 30.6 percent strikeout rate and 5.8 percent walk rate back up that performance.