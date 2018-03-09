Braves' Kyle Wright: To begin 2018 at Double-A
Wright will open the season at Double-A Mississippi, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
This is not surprising, as the 22-year-old righty is very advanced and would not have been challenged with a return trip to the Florida State League. While it might be tempting to dream on Wright pitching his way to the majors this season, he is behind four or five other starting pitching prospects in the Braves' system, so he would really need to be lights out at Double-A and Triple-A to force the issue this season. Wright has No. 2 starter upside, and is the best college pitcher from the 2017 draft class for dynasty-league purposes.
