Wright could see consistent usage as part of the Atlanta staff this season if rosters are expanded beyond 26 players, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The team's No. 3 fantasy prospect, Wright was still competing for the final spot in the rotation when spring training was suspended, but he appeared to be behind Felix Hernandez in the race. The delayed start to the regular season also makes it likely Cole Hamels (shoulder) will be ready, pushing the 24-year-old right-hander further down the depth chart. Wright would be one of the top candidates to handle a long relief or sixth starter role for the team, however, along with Bryse Wilson and Touki Toussaint. Wright has struggled in his brief cups of coffee in the majors but posted a solid 4.17 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 116:35 K:BB in 112.1 innings last year for Triple-A Gwinnett, including a dominant 2.60 ERA and 10.5 K/9 over his final 13 starts.