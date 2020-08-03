Wright fired 3.1 scoreless innings in Sunday's win against the Mets but didn't factor into the decision. He allowed five hits and four walks while striking out five.

Although Wright didn't allow any Mets to cross the plate Sunday, he struggled with control, which helped contribute to the nine baserunners that he allowed over just 3.1 innings. As a result, he didn't qualify for the win due to the length of his start. The right-hander was slightly more effective Sunday than he was in his season debut, and he'll attempt to build on his momentum on the road Friday against the Phillies.