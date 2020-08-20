Wright won't start as scheduled Wednesday against the Nationals since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The 24-year-old now won't start again until at least early next week since Max Fried, Robbie Erlin and Josh Tomlin are set to start this weekend for Atlanta, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com. Wright could start Tuesday against the Yankees, but the Braves could get creative with their rotation since they have two scheduled off days next week.