Wright allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings in Friday's win over the Cubs. He didn't factor into the decision.

Wright performed well in his season debut Friday, as he only gave up runs in the second and fifth innings prior to his removal. Although he only threw 78 pitches against the Cubs, it was still an encouraging start to the right-hander's season. Wright should receive at least one more turn in the rotation, and he lines up to make his next start at home against the Diamondbacks on Friday.