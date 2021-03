Wright will make his second start of spring training Friday against Minnesota, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Max Fried (COVID-19 protocols) was scratched from the start, so Wright will take the mound in his place. Depending on the status of Mike Soroka (Achilles), Wright could in the mix for a rotation role to start the season. He struggled in the spring training opener, allowing four hits and three earned runs while walking one and striking out one across 1.1 frames.