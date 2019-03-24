Wright will start next Sunday's series finale against the Phillies.

Wright entering spring training trying to earn a spot in the Braves' starting rotation, and he's now set to take the mound during the opening series of the season. The 23-year-old posted a 2.51 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB over 28.2 innings at Triple-A last season before joining the Braves in September.

