Wright (13-5) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four in six innings, taking the loss Thursday versus the Mets.

Wright was tagged for a career-high four home runs in the start, which accounted for five of the six runs he surrendered. This was just the second time all year he's given up six runs in a start, as he's often been one of Atlanta's most consistent pitchers. He hadn't taken a loss since June 18 versus the Cubs. Wright now has a 3.22 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 124:38 K:BB through 128.2 innings. The right-hander's next start is projected to be a road game in Boston next week.