Braves' Lane Adams: Candidate to open season as starter
Adams is considered one of the leading candidates to act as the Braves' Opening Day left fielder with the expectation that Ronald Acuna will be optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett when spring training concludes, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
In addition to Adams, December pickup Preston Tucker is a contender for regular action in left field to begin the season, but neither player looks on track to see consistent at-bats throughout the campaign. After slashing .344/.393/.548 in 54 games with Gwinnett a season ago, Acuna has nothing left to prove in the minors, so his probable assignment back to the Triple-A club would be strictly for service-time purposes and would allow the Braves to gain an extra year of club control for the phenom. In that scenario, Acuna would likely be recalled later in April, at which point Adams would settle back in as the Braves' fourth outfielder. Adams' poor playing-time outlook probably only makes him worth interest in NL-only settings as a late dart in drafts.
