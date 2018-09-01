Braves' Lane Adams: Contract selected by Braves
Adams' contract was selected by the Braves on Saturday.
Adams won an Opening Day roster spot with the Braves this season, only to be designated for assignment and electing free agency in late April. He spent some time in the Cubs' organization before returning to the Braves on a minor-league deal in mid-July. He'll wind up back where he started, though he's unlikely to be anything other than a bat off the bench down the stretch.
