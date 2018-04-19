Adams was designated for assignment by the Braves on Thursday.

The Braves needed to clear a roster spot in order to recall Thursday's starter, Matt Wisler, from the minors, and Adams was the corresponding roster casualty. The 28-year-old, who was 4-for-17 (.235) with a homer before being cut loose, was ultimately deemed expendable with Johan Camargo returning from the disabled list earlier in the week. He'll take a spin through waivers to determine where he'll report.