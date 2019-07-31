Braves' Lane Adams: Latches on with Braves
Adams signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Wednesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Adams has spent most of the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, slashing .255/.340/.465 with 12 home runs and eight stolen bases in 72 games for the Iron Pigs. If he hits the ground running with Triple-A Gwinnett, there's a chance the utility man could join the Braves in September as a bench player and pinch runner.
