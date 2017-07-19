Braves' Lane Adams: Optioned to minors
Adams was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
The demotion shouldn't come as a huge surprise, as the outfielder has seen scarce playing time recently and Arodys Vizcaino (finger) is set to return from the DL in a corresponding move. Adams, who has been with the Braves since June 7, is slashing .241/.267/.379 over 29 major-league at-bats this season and will likely see more playing time down in Triple-A, where he was hitting .268 before being recalled.
