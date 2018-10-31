Adams was outrighted from the Braves' 40-man roster Wednesday.

Adams spent the final month of the regular season with the big-league team, going 2-for-8 with a home run and two RBI as a reserve outfielder after being with Triple-A Gwinnett for a majority of the year. Alongside Adams, fellow outfielder Preston Tucker was also outrighted to the minors.

