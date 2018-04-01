Adams delivered a pinch-hit, two-run homer Saturday in the Braves' 15-2 victory over the Phillies.

Any fantasy excitement should be quelled by the fact the blast was lifted off an eighth-inning pitch by position player Pedro Florimon, who was called on to mop up Philadelphia's rough day. Adams will earn see fleeting playing time that should dwindle further once Ronald Acuna surfaces with the big-league club in the coming weeks.