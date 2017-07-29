Adams was called up by Atlanta prior to Saturday's game against Philadelphia.

Adams joins the big-league club in a corresponding move to Matt Kemp's placement on the DL (hamstring). The outfielder has logged 34 appearances for Atlanta in 2017, batting .241/.267/.379 with one home run and eight RBI. He figures to provide a little depth for the team moving forward and could see some starts while Kemp is out.

