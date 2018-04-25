Adams cleared waivers Wednesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Adams was cast off the 40-man roster last week to clear a spot on the roster for Matt Wisler, but he ultimately didn't garner any interest on the waiver wire. The outfielder now seems to be destined for an organizational depth role for the Braves organization.

