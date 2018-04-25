Braves' Lane Adams: Sent outright to Triple-A
Adams cleared waivers Wednesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Adams was cast off the 40-man roster last week to clear a spot on the roster for Matt Wisler, but he ultimately didn't garner any interest on the waiver wire. The outfielder now seems to be destined for an organizational depth role for the Braves organization.
More News
-
Braves' Lane Adams: Designated for assignment Thursday•
-
Braves' Lane Adams: Piles on with homer during blowout•
-
Braves' Lane Adams: Wins Opening Day roster spot•
-
Braves' Lane Adams: Candidate to open season as starter•
-
Braves' Lane Adams: Not starting Saturday•
-
Braves' Lane Adams: Hits second home run•
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.