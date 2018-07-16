Adams signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Monday.

Adams had opened the year with Atlanta before becoming a free agent in late April after refusing an outright assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett. After a brief period with the Cubs' Triple-A team, he'll end up with Gwinnett after all. The 28-year-old has a .264/.338/.450 line in 146 career major-league plate appearances.

