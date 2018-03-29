Braves' Lane Adams: Wins Opening Day roster spot
Adams secured a spot on the Braves' Opening Day roster, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
With uber-prospect Ronald Acuna likely to remain at Triple-A Gwinnett until April 13 to afford the Braves an extra year of control, at-bats in left field should be up for grabs among Adams, Preston Tucker and Peter Bourjos. Tucker will get the first look in the starting role, as he's slated to man left field and bat sixth in the season opener Thursday against the Phillies.
