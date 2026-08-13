Braves' Lane Thomas: Hits first homer with new club

Thomas went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Mets.

Thomas opened the scoring with a 412-foot blast in the second inning before being lifted in favor of Mike Yastrzemski in the seventh. It marked his first homer in eight games since being traded to Atlanta, where the 30-year-old Thomas has gone 3-for-13 while starting four of those contests. On the year, he's slashing .230/.326/.399 with 11 long balls, 39 RBI, 34 runs scored and seven steals across 341 plate appearances with Atlanta and Kansas City.