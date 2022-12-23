Diaz was traded to Atlanta from Baltimore in exchange for cash considerations Thursday.
Diaz will join his fourth team of the offseason, as he's bounced between Pittsburgh and Baltimore after being designated for assignment by Miami in mid-November. He'll hope for a longer stay in Atlanta, though his fit is unclear with Matt Olson locked in at first base. Across 343 career big-league plate appearances, Diaz has a 54 wRC+ and 29 percent strikeout rate so he also isn't a strong candidate for at-bats as the designated hitter.