Duda was traded from the Royals to the Braves in exchange for cash, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Duda slashed .242/.311/.415 with 13 homers across 86 games with the Royals prior to being traded. With no DH spot available in Atlanta, Duda is expected to primarily serve as a bench bat while occasionally picking up a start at first base.

More News
Our Latest Stories