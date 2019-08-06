Duda signed a minor-league contract with the Braves on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Duda was let go by the Royals one week ago, but he wasn't a free agent for long. He slashed .171/.252/.324 over 39 games this season in the big leagues, but he'll begin his time as a Brave in the minors, likely at Triple-A Gwinnett, where he'll provide Atlanta with depth at first base.

More News
Our Latest Stories