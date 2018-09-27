Duda is unavailable Thursday against the Mets due to a sore back, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

This helps explain why Duda wasn't called upon to start at first base with Freddie Freeman getting the day off. The issue is considered minor, and the 32-year-old, who is hitting .222/.364/.500 with a homer and two RBI in 22 plate appearances since joining the Braves, is expected to be available for Friday's series opener against the Phillies.