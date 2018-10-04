Braves' Lucas Duda: On NLDS roster
Duda (back) made Atlanta's 25-man roster for the NLDS against Los Angeles.
Duda hasn't appeared in a game since Sept. 23 due to a back issue, but it's unlikely that manager Brian Snitker would keep him on the active roster for this series unless he was healthy enough to play. That being said, Duda will likely strictly be utilized as a pinch hitter off the bench. Across 107 games between the Braves and Royals this year, he's hit .241/.313/.418 with 14 home runs and 50 RBI.
