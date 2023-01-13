site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Lucas Luetge: Gets $1.55 million from Atlanta
Luetge signed a one-year, $1.55 million contract with Atlanta on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Luetge was just picked up via trade from the Yankees a couple weeks ago and will be able to avoid an arbitration hearing with his new club. The left-hander holds a 2.71 ERA over the last two seasons.
