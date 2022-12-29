Luetge was traded by the Yankees to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for Indigo Diaz and Caleb Durbin.

After being designated for assignment by the Yankees last week, Luetge will get another chance to contribute to a major-league bullpen in Atlanta. Coming off the heels of a 2.67 ERA season through 57.1 innings, the veteran lefty has seemingly revived his career since joining the Yankees in 2021. However, Luetge will turn 36 in March, so it's worth wondering how long it will be before he starts to decline.