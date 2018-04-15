Braves' Lucas Sims: Called up from Triple-A
Sims was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.
Sims will join the big-league bullpen after the team designated Luke Jackson for assignment Sunday. Sims -- who posted a 5.62 ERA over 57.2 innings with the Braves last season -- will likely be used in a long-relief role for the time being.
